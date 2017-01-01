Move People Through Repetitive Processes with Ease

Easily Build Processes with Our Building Blocks

Inbound
Send beautiful online forms
Request documents or payments
Supply blank PDFs
Outbound
Send emails automatically
Send texts automatically
Automatically send reminders
Wait
Wait for a length of time
Wait until a specific date and time
Wait for manual approval

Works With Any Process. What Will You Build?

Collect monthly reports from your organization members, then send a recap email later in the month..

Example: Monthly Member Reports

Easily onboard your new employees, collect their important documentation, and send them a welcome letter.

Example: Recruiting and Employee Onboarding

Accept talk proposals for your conference, review them, and instantly notify accepted speakers.

Example: Conference Call for Papers

Ready to Build Your Workflow and Save Time?

Nobody Falls Through the Cracks

Never Lose Track Again

At a glance information takes the guesswork out of knowing where someone is in your process.

Automated Emails and Reminders

As people move through your process, emails, forms and reminders are all automatically sent.

Everything in One Place

Forms, documents, email and data are all in one place, not scattered around different apps.

CrowdSync is the best way to handle repetitive work with groups of people.